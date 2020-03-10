Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 226.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Evertec worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evertec by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evertec by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.80. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

