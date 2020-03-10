C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $61.76 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

