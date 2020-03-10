Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 14,311 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $301.98 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $340.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.30.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total value of $3,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $24,498,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,800 shares of company stock worth $35,317,888. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

