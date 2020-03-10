Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,303 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Centurylink worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centurylink by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after buying an additional 796,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,525 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,315,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,427,000 after buying an additional 289,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTL opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

