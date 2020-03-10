Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 2,346 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 81,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,315,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $60.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.