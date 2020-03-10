FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

