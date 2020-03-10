Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 5,878 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,491 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,282,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 320,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FRC opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $84.90 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

