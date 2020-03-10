Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $14,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $144.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.37.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

