KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Veeco Instruments worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,236,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,319,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $698.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.12. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.