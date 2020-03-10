Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,268.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Mosaic stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

