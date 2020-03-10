Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,445 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE AMN opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

