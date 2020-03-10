Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 419,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,864,000 after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in AMETEK by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 237,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 205,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in AMETEK by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,910,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.73 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

