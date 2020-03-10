Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,607,046 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,607,046 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Navient by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,786,000 after buying an additional 528,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,593,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

