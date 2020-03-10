Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1,119.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.23.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

