Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday.

PEAK stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



