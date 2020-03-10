321,498 Shares in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 321,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,303,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Trimble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Trimble by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,493,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

