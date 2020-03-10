Mackay Shields LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.08% of Regenxbio worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Regenxbio by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Regenxbio by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Regenxbio during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Regenxbio by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regenxbio by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regenxbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.88. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $63.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. On average, analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

