Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 30,300 ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.12% of ScanSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 3,200 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.