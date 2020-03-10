Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stake Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 472,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 79,655 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.16%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

