MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Holdings Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,789 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFA. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

MFA opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.56. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

