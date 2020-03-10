Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.08% of InVitae worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in InVitae by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of InVitae by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of InVitae by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

NYSE NVTA opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.07. InVitae Corp has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 122,789 shares of company stock worth $2,542,480 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

