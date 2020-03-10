Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,854,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $872,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $170.16 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.63 and a 200 day moving average of $220.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.