Eaton Vance Management Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,218,000 after buying an additional 85,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,253,000 after buying an additional 134,164 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,958,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,454,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,853,000 after buying an additional 39,734 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

