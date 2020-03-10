Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

