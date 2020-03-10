KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Amedisys by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amedisys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amedisys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,979 shares of company stock worth $4,412,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $166.70 on Tuesday. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $202.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.