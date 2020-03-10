KBC Group NV Has $956,000 Position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of K12 worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in K12 by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in K12 by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in K12 by 11.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in K12 by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in K12 in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get K12 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $839.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.