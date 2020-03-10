KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRET. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:IRET opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

