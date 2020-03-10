Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $53.78 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,002 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after buying an additional 1,819,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $110.98 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

