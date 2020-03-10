Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

