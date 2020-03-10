Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.13% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSII shares. Sidoti started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $450.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

