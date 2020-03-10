Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,909 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Loews worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Loews by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $82,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,661 shares of company stock worth $2,260,534. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

