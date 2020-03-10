Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,382 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,976 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of LUV opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.