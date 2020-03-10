KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSD opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at $710,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

