Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

