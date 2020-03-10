Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.93 on Friday. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock worth $7,979,003 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Plug Power by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.