Zacks: Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.55). Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $10.41 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,463,000 after buying an additional 215,833 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,230,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,210,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,225,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,181,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,718,000 after buying an additional 299,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,569,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.