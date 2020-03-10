Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.41. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of CMC opened at $14.42 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,751,000 after buying an additional 190,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $30,398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,539,000 after buying an additional 38,755 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.