Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $58.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.91.

NYSE:B opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. Barnes Group has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $68.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,917,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,552,000 after buying an additional 208,157 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,173,000 after buying an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 88,377 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

