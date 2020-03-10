Zacks: Analysts Expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $397.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will post $397.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.88 million to $406.00 million. SLM reported sales of $402.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

