Evergreen Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 742 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.1% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $10,518,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $266.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

