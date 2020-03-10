Evergreen Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 742 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.1% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $10,518,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $266.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Evergreen Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 742 Apple Inc.
Evergreen Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 742 Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp
Apple Inc. is Employees Retirement System of Texas’ Largest Position
Apple Inc. is Employees Retirement System of Texas’ Largest Position
First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc.
First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc.
Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,919 Shares of Apple Inc.
Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,919 Shares of Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report