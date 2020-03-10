Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $266.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

