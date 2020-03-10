First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.6% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $10,518,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $266.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

