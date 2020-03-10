Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,919 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 69,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $266.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

