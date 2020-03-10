Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.4% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $266.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

