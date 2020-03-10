Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JRM Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $266.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.45. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

