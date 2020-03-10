Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises about 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of AEP opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.55. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

