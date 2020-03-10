Carret Asset Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $295.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.16 and its 200-day moving average is $308.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $249.63 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

