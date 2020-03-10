American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,292 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.2% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,357,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $152,886,000 after acquiring an additional 702,516 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 230,015 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,565,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,266,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $157,682,000 after buying an additional 204,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

