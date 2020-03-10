Carret Asset Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

ETN opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

