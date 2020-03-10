Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 388.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $164.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.46 and a 1-year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.53.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

